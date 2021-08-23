Who is the new guest host of 'Jeopardy'? Mayim Bialik

The actress, best known for her role on the sitcom "The Big Bang Theory," is stepping in to fill the late Alex Trebek's role after Mike Richards' departure.
0:16 | 08/23/21

Comments
Who is the new guest host of 'Jeopardy'? Mayim Bialik

