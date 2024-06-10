Hailstorm damages Austrian Airlines plane nose, cockpit windows

An Austrian Airlines flight hit a "thunderstorm cell” and the plane suffered significant damage from hail, which took off part of the airplane's nose, the airline said.

June 10, 2024

