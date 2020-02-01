Hanging on for dear life

More
A base jumper is seen on video left hanging from the side of a cliff until help arrives.
1:00 | 01/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Hanging on for dear life

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"A base jumper is seen on video left hanging from the side of a cliff until help arrives.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68023619","title":"Hanging on for dear life","url":"/WNT/video/hanging-dear-life-68023619"}