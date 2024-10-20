Harris, Trump focus in on battleground states

With just 16 days left until the November election, early voting is already underway and breaking records in some states. So far, 14 million Americans have cast their ballots.

October 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live