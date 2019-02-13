Heavy winds push cruise ship into moorings as it pulls into Puerto Rican port

More
Passengers aboard the Norwegian Epic watched from their balconies as the moorings were destroyed, but no injuries were reported.
0:14 | 02/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Heavy winds push cruise ship into moorings as it pulls into Puerto Rican port

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61060228,"title":"Heavy winds push cruise ship into moorings as it pulls into Puerto Rican port","duration":"0:14","description":"Passengers aboard the Norwegian Epic watched from their balconies as the moorings were destroyed, but no injuries were reported.","url":"/WNT/video/heavy-winds-push-cruise-ship-moorings-pulls-puerto-61060228","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.