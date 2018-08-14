Transcript for Highway collapses in Italian city

the horrific pictures coming in tonight from Italy. The death toll rising from a devastating bridge collapse. The bridge coming down during a storm. Cars and trucks falling about 150 feet. More than two dozen killed. And look at this image tonight. One truck driver hitting the brakes right before going over the edge of that bridge. The search for possible survivors under way at this hour, and ABC's Julia Macfarlane is in Italy for us. Reporter: Shock and horror as this bridge crumbles along a major Italian highway, sending dozens of vehicles plunging 150 feet to the ground below. This green truck stopping mere feet from the edge. The driver, slamming on the brakes just in time. The tail lights still on. This man narrowly escaping from his truck. "I heard the rumble," he said. "I saw myself flying away. And that's it. He is one of the lucky ones. Officials say at least 26 are dead. Authorities sending in dogs to search through the twisted mass of concrete, racing to find surv survivors. Using cranes to lift victims on stretchers. Airlififting them to the hospital. The bridge in the Seaside city of genoa serves as a main thoroughfare between France and northern Italy. It was running heavily when the bridge came crashing down. Some eye witnesses report seeing lightning strike. But tonight, investigators have not yet determined what caused the 250-foot section to collapse. And Julia joining us tonight from Italy. And Julia, we know this bridge was built in the 1960s, and you've learned tonight that authorities were actually concerned about its structural integrity? Reporter: Yes, David. There has been engineers who had already flagged warnings about this bridge. There was ongoing maintenance about it, but the government here in Italy is struggling to find the cash to fix its aging infrastructure. Tonight, another tragic reminder of the need to do so and fast. David? Julia Macfarlane tonight,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.