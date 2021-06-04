Hospital in Michigan faces COVID-19 surge, younger patients

Doctors inside Beaumont Hospital in Michigan said they’re facing a surge and 70% of new cases in the state are from the more contagious U.K. variant. They also said they’re seeing younger patients.
5:02 | 04/06/21

