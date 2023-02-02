House GOP vote to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs Committee

House Republicans voted to kick Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar off the House Foreign Affairs Committee citing her 2019 comments on Israel.

February 2, 2023

