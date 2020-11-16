-
Now Playing: Firefighters conduct evacuations in Honduras ahead of hurricane
-
Now Playing: Iota to rapidly intensify into major hurricane before making landfall
-
Now Playing: Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has transformed for the holiday season
-
Now Playing: Passenger on 1st cruise ship to resume sailing tests positive for COVID
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, November 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: Hyperloops could be future of travel
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Nov. 10, 2020
-
Now Playing: More than half of Americans expected to travel over Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Man builds Matterhorn-like coaster in his backyard
-
Now Playing: Airlines expecting a spike in travelers this Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Eta brings flooding South Florida
-
Now Playing: Rescue crews race to find survivors after earthquake hits Turkey and Greece
-
Now Playing: United Airlines to rapid test all passengers on select London flights
-
Now Playing: Hawaii vacationers stuck in hotel rooms sent back home
-
Now Playing: National Geographic’s Susan Goldberg talks about the magazine’s new coffee table book
-
Now Playing: California faces possible extreme fire danger
-
Now Playing: 'Digital health passport' to open international air travel
-
Now Playing: 'Ride' Disney's Tower of Terror this Halloween in this haunting video
-
Now Playing: Make-A-Wish Foundation grants its 500,000th wish