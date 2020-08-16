Transcript for Husband saves wife from shark attack

Back now with the hero husband saving his wife from a great white shark. Then working to stop her bleeding as he pulled her to shore. Here's Maggie Rulli. Reporter: Tonight, the terrifying moment. A husband rushing to save his wife was attacked by a great white shark. I saw the water splash. And I knew instantaneously from seeing other things like that, so I just started paddling. Reporter: Mark Rapley and his wife Chantelle Doyle were surfing off the coast of Australia when he says the shark knocked her into the water. Fighting for her life, the 35-year-old scrambled back up on the board. But the roughly ten-foot-long shark already had a hold of her leg. You just react and you just get off that calf. That's all I was thinking, just get off. Reporter: Leaping on top of his wife's body, he began punching the shark in the face until the animal finally let go. I was trying to leverage punches sort of down onto it. Reporter: A makeshift tourniquet potentially saving her life. The immediate support assisting the patient from the water was quite amazing. Reporter: The wife was airlifted to the hospital to undergo surgery on her leg. Her husband says his wife still

