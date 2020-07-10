Transcript for Images of brutal attack on Los Angeles officers made public

Now to the body can images made public tonight in the brutal attack at a Los Angeles Police officer suspect Jose Guzman allegedly fighting with officer Anthony Freeman. Beating him in the head with the officer's gun. The shoot out erupting involving another officer no one was hit police tackling Guzman a few blocks away and that officer did survive.

