-
Now Playing: 2 lottery jackpots worth $1.3 billion total up for grabs this weekend
-
Now Playing: Sen. Bob Casey: There ‘has to be accountability’ regardless of Impeachment timing
-
Now Playing: Huge fireworks conclude Biden’s inauguration
-
Now Playing: Lucky Powerball ticket sold in Maryland
-
Now Playing: Woman injured in attack at New York City subway station
-
Now Playing: FBI increases reward to $75,000 for suspect who placed pipe bombs at RNC, DNC
-
Now Playing: Health experts warn of COVID-19 ‘long-haulers’
-
Now Playing: Race to vaccinate amid new COVID-19 variant in California
-
Now Playing: Biden unveils national COVID-19 strategy: masks, testing, accelerated vaccine rollout
-
Now Playing: Representation in vice president’s office
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: COVID-19: 1 year later
-
Now Playing: Siblings have hilarious reaction after learning their mom is pregnant again
-
Now Playing: The world reacts to President Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden’s 1st full day in office
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: President Biden’s 1st full day in office
-
Now Playing: Teen who overcame stutter with Biden’s help takes part in inauguration
-
Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at White House COVID-19 presser
-
Now Playing: Biden lays out COVID-19 response plan