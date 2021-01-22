Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman becomes bestseller

More
The 22-year-old is the youngest poet to serve in the role. Her poetry collection, titled “The Hill We Climb,” and her book, ''Change Sings,” are currently No. 1 and 2 on Amazon’s bookstore.
0:26 | 01/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman becomes bestseller

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"The 22-year-old is the youngest poet to serve in the role. Her poetry collection, titled “The Hill We Climb,” and her book, ''Change Sings,” are currently No. 1 and 2 on Amazon’s bookstore. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75412904","title":"Inaugural poet Amanda Gorman becomes bestseller","url":"/WNT/video/inaugural-poet-amanda-gorman-bestseller-75412904"}