Inflation rises as consumer prices surge in January

As President Donald Trump returned to office, inflation rose to 3% in January, marking the highest level in seven months. The increase is higher than many experts expected.

February 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live