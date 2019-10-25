Inside Chechnya’s horror

More
Journalist James Longman revealed details about coming out as gay to the head of Chechnya’s police, Apti Alaudinov, in a recent ABC News article.
2:25 | 10/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside Chechnya’s horror

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:25","description":"Journalist James Longman revealed details about coming out as gay to the head of Chechnya’s police, Apti Alaudinov, in a recent ABC News article.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66512985","title":"Inside Chechnya’s horror","url":"/WNT/video/inside-chechnyas-horror-66512985"}