Transcript for IRS facing backlog of more than 5 million pieces of mail: Internal audit

Just weeks after that government shutdown, tonight, the chilling ripple effect for taxpayers. An internal government audit revealing today that as of late last month, the irs faced a backlog of more than 5 million pieces of mail. The agency answering less than half of its phone calls. Additionally, many taxpayers say they're seeing smaller tax refunds this year. Eva says she now owes money. In past years, I get about $1,000 to $1,500 back so I can pay my property taxes, and this year, I just don't have a refund. Reporter: The irs says the average refund is down more than 8%, about $170 from last year. One reason, the new tax law. According to a nonpartisan watchdog group, more than 30 million Americans did not withhold enough from paychecks and will now owe the government. One tip we've heard consistently from tax experts, make sure you're withholding the right amount. That's something you'll want to discuss with your accountant. And the rez try says refunds are only down slightly from last year.

