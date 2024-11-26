Israel approves a temporary ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah

Pres. Biden announced a temporary ceasefire deal brokered by U.S. and France to end the fighting between Hezbollah and Israel, after Israeli airstrikes rained down on Beirut.

November 26, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live