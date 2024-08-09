Jan. 6 rioter sentenced to 20 years for assaulting officer with pole

David Dempsey, convicted of carrying out brutal assaults against police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday.

