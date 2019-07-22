New Orleans legend Art Neville dead at 81

A founding member of the R&B group The Neville Brothers, Neville helped to shape music in the Louisiana city for decades.
0:11 | 07/22/19

Transcript for New Orleans legend Art Neville dead at 81

