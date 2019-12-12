-
Now Playing: Trump calls Jersey City suspects 'wicked murderers'
-
Now Playing: Shooting that killed 6 at Jewish deli in Jersey City was 'targeted': Officials
-
Now Playing: ‘GMA’ Hot List: Bob Iger named TIME’s business person of the year
-
Now Playing: Jersey City shootout was a ‘targeted’ attack
-
Now Playing: 'Time' magazine person of the year
-
Now Playing: FAA administrator on the hot seat
-
Now Playing: Blue Origin launches test flight
-
Now Playing: Small plane crash lands in Phoenix
-
Now Playing: Ring device in family’s bedroom hacked by stranger
-
Now Playing: Man trying to get a song on the radio since the ‘50s
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein reaches civil settlement with accusers
-
Now Playing: DOJ inspector general grilled over Russia report
-
Now Playing: FAA grilled on Capitol Hill over Boeing jets
-
Now Playing: FAA administrator testifies on Boeing 737 Max
-
Now Playing: Robert Kraft speaks at White House
-
Now Playing: Fed leaves interest rates unchanged
-
Now Playing: Parents sue Royal Caribbean after 1-year-old daughter falls to her death
-
Now Playing: Baby white rhino plays in mud
-
Now Playing: Blanket of snow creates winter wonderland