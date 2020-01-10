Jimmy Carter turns 96, becoming oldest living former president

More
President Carter left office in 1981 and has dedicated his time to nonprofit work and teaching Sunday school and he and his wife Rosalynn spent his birthday at home in Plains, Georgia.
0:18 | 10/01/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jimmy Carter turns 96, becoming oldest living former president

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"President Carter left office in 1981 and has dedicated his time to nonprofit work and teaching Sunday school and he and his wife Rosalynn spent his birthday at home in Plains, Georgia. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"73373763","title":"Jimmy Carter turns 96, becoming oldest living former president ","url":"/WNT/video/jimmy-carter-turns-96-oldest-living-president-73373763"}