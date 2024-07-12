Judge dismisses Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' case after defense claims evidence was withheld

The judge has dismissed the case against Alec Baldwin in the "Rust" trial for involuntary manslaughter due to the prosecution withholding new evidence.

July 12, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live