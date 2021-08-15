Now Playing: Taliban at gates of Kabul as Afghan president struggles to regain control

Now Playing: 'This is manifestly not Saigon': Blinken

Now Playing: I don't buy that the 2020 census is good news for Democrats: Nate Silver

Now Playing: Washington reacts to Afghanistan situation

Now Playing: Jonathan Karl discusses Biden, withdrawal of troops in Afghanistan

Now Playing: Andrew Cuomo speaks out after resignation speech

Now Playing: Biden sends additional troops to Afghanistan

Now Playing: US sends troops to Afghanistan as crisis intensifies

Now Playing: NY's soon-to-be governor, Kathy Hochul, delivers 1st address

Now Playing: New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul: ‘I’m ready for this.’

Now Playing: The Breakdown: US COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest level in 6 months

Now Playing: Arrest warrants signed for Texas Democrats who left state to block election bill

Now Playing: New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul prepared to take over after Cuomo resignation

Now Playing: New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul poised to take over after Gov. Cuomo’s resignation

Now Playing: Cuomo's accusers speak out after his resignation speech

Now Playing: Senate passes $3.5 trillion budget resolution

Now Playing: Cuomo announces his resignation following sexual harassment allegations