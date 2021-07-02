Kansas City Chiefs coach investigated after car crash

More
Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, hit a vehicle containing small children. Authorities said Reid had red, bloodshot eyes and a “moderate odor” of alcohol emanating from his body.
1:50 | 02/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Kansas City Chiefs coach investigated after car crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:50","description":"Britt Reid, the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, hit a vehicle containing small children. Authorities said Reid had red, bloodshot eyes and a “moderate odor” of alcohol emanating from his body.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75733258","title":"Kansas City Chiefs coach investigated after car crash","url":"/WNT/video/kansas-city-chiefs-coach-investigated-car-crash-75733258"}