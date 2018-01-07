Transcript for Knife attack at a birthday party

Erielle, thank you. Moving on to a disturbing stabbing Spreen Boise, Idaho, leing nine injured, incling six children. A 30-year-old suspect is in custody, accused of targeting a child's birthday party. Authorities trying to zero on a motive. Here's Zachary kiesch. Reporter: Tonight, police charging 3year-old Timmy Kinner after a vicious stabbing spree at a kids bihday party. This was an attack on those who are mostulnerable our children. Reporter: Nine victims, six of them kids. Police say it happened surday night around 9:00 P.M. When they arrived describe a horrific scene with victims scattered both in and outside the apartment. We need more units, requesng as many units as we can get. Reporter: According to police Kinner briefly lived with a resident in the comple but was asked to leave. Satuay he returned in fit of rage. The apartment complex ays home to a large international population and this incident has rocked Boise's refugee community. Our victi are from Syria, Iraq, and eiopia. Reporter: The mayor has branded Boise as a welcoming community. This callous act does not reflecour community. Reporter: Four have life threatening injuries. At this point th is not believed to be a hate crime. Zachary, thank you. Weurn to politics, and president trump traveling back to T white house late this ternoon. Waiting for him is a fight over

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.