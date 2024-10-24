LA County district attorney recommends Menendez brothers resentencing

Lyle and Erik Menendez are serving life sentences after being convicted of murder in their parents' 1989 shooting deaths. DA George Gascon's decision could see them walk free.

October 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live