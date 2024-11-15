Las Vegas police shot, killed man in his home after he called 911

Las Vegas police officials released body camera footage showing a fatal incident where a man who called 911 during a home invasion was shot and killed by officers.

November 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live