Transcript for The latest on Jussie Smollet attack

There are new developments in what police call a possible hate crime against "Empire" star jussie smollett in Chicago. Police releasing surveillance, showing two persons of interest seen in the area where smollett said he was beaten. His manager claims they were on the phone when it happened, both men have now been asked for their cell phones. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: These tonight are the best pictures so far of the two potential persons of interest Chicago police are hoping to find, these dark images, in the freezing cold, shortly before actor jussie smollett says he was viciously attacked. Ems is refused. It's at the apartments next to the Loews hotel. Reporter: The openly gay actor was walking here, early Tuesday morning, from his apartment to this 24-hour sandwich shop. On his way back, he says he was beat up by two men with covered faces who poured a chemical on him and were "Yelling out racial and homophobic slurs." I know the police department is working aggressively to come to the bottom of what happened. Reporter: He told police one of them put a noose around his neck, and in a later interview said they yelled, "Maga country," as they hit him. Today end the president was asked about the incident. That, I can tell you, is horrible. I've seen it, last night, I think that's horrible. It doesn't get worse, as far as I'm concerned. Reporter: A neighbor from the actor's apartment building told police that earlier, she saw someone outside carrying some kind of rope, but police say her description of this person is different from the actor's. Police do tell us smollett is seen on a security camera walking back home with a rope around his neck. Mom. Really? Reporter: He was in town filming "Empire," the series that made him famous. His manager confirms the attack, saying that he was on the phone and heard everything. Police have asked for that phone and its records, but say smollett did not want to give those to police at this time. Let's get back to Steve osunsami. And we're hearing from jussie smollett's family tonight for the first time? Reporter: We are. And a strong statement, they say that he is the victim of a racist and homophobic attack, and that this was a hate crime. They say that his story hasn't changed from the very beginning. David? Steve osunsami, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.