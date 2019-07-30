Transcript for Lawmakers skip Trump speech in Virginia following attacks on Rep. Cummings

President trump ramping up his attacks on Maryland congressman Elijah Cummings and on the city of Baltimore, saying the people there are living in hell. That's what he said today, adding they're largely African-American and they really appreciate what I'm doing. ABC's Kyra Phillips is live at the white house tonight, and Kyra, the president pushing back against those accusations that he's racist, and here's what he said today. I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world. What I've done for African-Americans in two and a half years, no president has been able to do anything like it. And Kyra, the president speaking today amount jamestown, Virginia, commemorating 400 years of representative government here, but a number of lawmakers skipped the speech? Reporter: That's right. Virginia's legislative black caucus boy colted the speech today, and in a statement, saying, "It is impossible to ignore the emblem of hate and disdain that the president represents." Now, there was also one state lawmaker, David, of color, who did show up and he took the opportunity to protest, shouting "Mr. President, you cannot send us back, Virginia is our home." A reference, you'll remember, to the racist chant that broke out at the president's most recent rally in Greenville, north Carolina. David? Kyra Phillips at the white house. And tonight, that issue of

