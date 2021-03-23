Legendary NBA player Elgin Baylor dies at 86

Elgin Baylor was considered one of the greatest NBA players. He played 14 seasons with both the Minneapolis Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers. He became an NBA coach and general manager.
0:14 | 03/23/21

