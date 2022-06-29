Legendary pilot Amelia Earhart statue stands at the Capitol

A statue of the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic was unveiled on Wednesday in Statuary Hall. She is the 11th woman to be honored with a statue in the collection.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live