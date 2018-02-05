Transcript for Major disaster averted for Air Canada airlines

San Francisco airport. The passenger plane coming in for landing, coming within 30 to 50 feet of planes filled with passengers on the ground, waiting to take off. Here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: Stunning video tonight. An air Canada jet mistakenly lined up to a San Francisco taxiway. Watch its landing lights shine on the fuselage and tail of one of four other jets on the ground. A near disaster with the landing jet within 30 to 50 feet of a united 787, possibly up to 1,000 passengers at risk. The air Canada pilots felt something was wrong. Tower, I just want to confirm. This is air Canada 759. We see some lights on the runway there. Air Canada 759 cleared to land 28 right, no one is there but you. Reporter: The crew looking at the taxiway, instead of the runway to the left, had forgotten to tune in a radio navigational signal as a backup during the July flight. Air Canada flew right over us. I saw that, guys. Reporter: Air Canada has not said if the pilots are still flying, but it adds that it is continuing to cooperation with the ongoing investigation. David? David Kerley, thank you.

