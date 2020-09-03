Major lockdown in Italy from coronavirus

More
Banning travel for a quarter of the population and closing public gatherings after at least 366 people have died from the virus in Italy.
1:42 | 03/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Major lockdown in Italy from coronavirus

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:42","description":"Banning travel for a quarter of the population and closing public gatherings after at least 366 people have died from the virus in Italy.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69474227","title":"Major lockdown in Italy from coronavirus","url":"/WNT/video/major-lockdown-italy-coronavirus-69474227"}