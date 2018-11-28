Transcript for Man gives $1,000 checks to students in town razed by fire

Finally tonight here, we reported for days from the wildfires, and in paradise, California, tonight, we have learned of an extraordinary early Christmas gift. We have not forgotten, it's only by three weeks since the fires in California. The town of paradise destroyed. And tonight, one man who stepped forward. Thank you. Reporter: A thank you and a hug for Bob Wilson, a California businessman who showed up and began handing out $1,000 checks to high school students and teachers, telling them they could use the money for whatever they need in this trying time. This means so much. So much to everyone. You're very, very welcome. It's a little soon, but do you have any idea what you might do with this money? I have no idea yet. That's all right. Reporter: He's a restaurant owner. He's 90. He wanted to give. I got ahold of the principal, and you could have scraped him off cloud nine, quite frankly. Reporter: He came from 500 miles away, his suitcase full. There we are. Reporter: Reading the names. This goes to orian Ramsey. Reporter: Giving $1.1 million. I just wanted, if I could do anything to put a smile on their faces. Reporter: 90% of the families in that school in paradise lost their homes. The school principal. A lot of kids will just turn the checks over to their families, for just basic essential items like food and gas. He doesn't know us, but he has it in his heart to give this money to us to just help us and -- and it kind of makes my heart smile. One man's incredible generosity.

