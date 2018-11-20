Transcript for Man allegedly shot ex-fiancee dead over engagement ring: Police

There have new details coming in about the horror that unfolded inside that hospital. Just a short time ago, authorities came before the cameras, describing what happened. The gunman taking aim at an E.R. Doctor, his ex-fiance, and then going on a rampage, targeting an officer and a pharmacist who just happened to G betting off an el Vail tour. ABC's Alex Perez in Chicago again tonight. Reporter: Tonight, the horrifying new details about the deadly rampage at mercy hospital in Chicago. Holy ! Reporter: Authorities say 32-year-old Juan Lopez arrived just before 3:30 Monday afternoon to confront his exfiance, E.R. Doctor Tamara O'Neal, demanding his engagement ring back. That's when police say Lopez shot and killed her. Lopez then moving inside the hospital, killing Chicago police officer Samuel Jimenez and pharmacy technician Dayna less. I need officers to go to the lobby. There's a female shot in the lobby. That poor woman had gotten off of an elevator, had nothing to do with nothing, and he shot her. Reporter: Police heroically facing off with the gunman as doctors fled with patients. One officer struck in his holster. His gun stopping the bullet. The gunman, dead at the scene. Had those officers not engaged that guy yesterday, there's no telling how much loss of life we would have had. Reporter: Tonight, tributes to the lives lost. Officer Jimenez, a husband and father of three. Dayna less's father says she was set to marry her high school sweetheart next year. I was going to be giving a wedding speech instead of a eulogy. Reporter: And Dr. O'Neal, with a beaming smile on the day she found out she would be an emergency medicine physician. Her father spoke with her the night before she died. And he said, I love you, and those were the last words that she spoke to me. And Alex Perez live from the hospital again tonight. And Alex, this evening, you learned that the gunman actually had accusations of violent behavior in his past? Reporter: David, he was dismissed from the fire academy after allegations he bullied female cadets and, according to court documents, his ex-wife accused him of threatening her. David? Alex Perez, thank you. Now to the breaking headline involving president trump tonight. We have learned this evening

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.