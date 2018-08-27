Man arrested for allegedly trying to climb LAX fence: Police

More
Authorities said they caught him as he was allegedly approaching a Delta flight preparing for takeoff.
0:09 | 08/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man arrested for allegedly trying to climb LAX fence: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57437401,"title":"Man arrested for allegedly trying to climb LAX fence: Police ","duration":"0:09","description":"Authorities said they caught him as he was allegedly approaching a Delta flight preparing for takeoff. ","url":"/WNT/video/man-arrested-allegedly-climb-lax-fence-police-57437401","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.