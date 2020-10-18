Transcript for Man arrested for allegedly threatening mayor over mask mandate

Time now for our "Index." And the man arrested for threatening a mayor over a mask mandate. Police say 59-year-old Meredith Dowty threatened to kidnap and kill witchita, Kansas, mayor Brandon Whipple. The threats reportedly made over text messages where Dowty said he was upset over the city's coronavirus restrictions. And the derecho weather system that raced across the midwest this summer is now the costliest thunderstorm in U.S. History. The national oceanic and atmospheric administration saying the deadly storm resulted in an estimated $7.5 billion in damages. The fast-moving wind event destroying more than 10 million acres of Iowa's soybean and corn crops. The cost exceeding 9 of 10 hurricanes and tropical storms that hit the U.S. This year. And AMC theaters finding a new way to stay afloat as the pandemic keeps many moviegoers at home. The country's largest movie theater chain now allowing guests to rent out an entire theater for up to 20 people. The private showings begin at $99 and include new releases. Nearly 100 of the chain's locations remain closed and attendance is down about 85%.

