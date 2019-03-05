Man badly injured after falling about 70 feet into Kilauea caldera

The active Army soldier landed on a narrow ledge of the crater, near the steam vents, after he crossed over a guard rail, authorities said.
0:14 | 05/03/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man badly injured after falling about 70 feet into Kilauea caldera
The volcano rescue on the big island of Hawaii and active army soldier was badly injured falling about seventy feet into the kill away a call there. Landing on a narrow ledge of the steam vents rescue teams repelling down to him they have not released to name he's okay stories believe he crossed a guardrail.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

