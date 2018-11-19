Transcript for Man who confessed to killing wife, children gets 5 life sentences

tonight to the horror revealed in a Colorado courtroom today. The father who killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters was sentenced today. Chris watt had already pleaded guilty to killing his wife and daughters. You'll remember when they disappeared he made that emotional appeal for them to return home, and authorities say he had already killed them. In court today, prosecutors revealing grim new details of the crime, and both families spoke. The family of the pregnant woman and his own parents spoke, too. What they said about their own son. ABC's kayna Whitworth was in the courtroom in greeley, Colorado. Reporter: For the Colorado man who pled guilty to murdering his entire family, judgment day. Chris Watts first facing his agonized in-laws. This is the heartless one, the evil monster. I trusted you to take care of them, not kill them. And then, you take them out like trash. You disgust me. He was the one for me. And he is amazing. Reporter: Their daughter, shann Anne, who once gushed about her husband, brutally killed, along with their two granddaughters an unborn grandson. My daddy is a hero. Reporter: Watts' mother-in-law blasting him for the ultimate betrayal. Your children adored you and they also trusted you. Your daughter Bella Marie sang a song proudly, daddy, you're my hero. Reporter: As police searched for Watts' missing family, he went on TV, begging for their return. Shanann, Bella, celest, if you're out there, just come back. Reporter: Today, Watts' parents saying their son needs to atone for what he's done. I'd like to begin by recognizing the absolute horror of this crime. Reporter: Struggling to recognize this heinous crime with the love they have for their son. We have loved you from the beginning and we still love you now. Reporter: Watts wiping away tears. Prosecutors today revealing gut-wrenching details about how the Colorado father strangled his wife and smothered 3-year-old Celeste and 4-year-old Bella, who they say fought back. Imagine the horror in Bella's mind as he father took her last breaths away. Reporter: The girls then violently stuffed into oil storage tanks. Shaann buried in a shallow grave. Watts wanted a fresh start with a new woman. If he was this happy and wanted a new start, get a divorce. You don't annihilate your family and throw them away like garbage. Reporter: Prosecutors say while shanann was trying to save their marriage, wapts was testing his girlfriend, and the morning after the murder, he looked into selling his home and even unenrolled his daughters from school. Today, when asked if he wanted to speak -- No, sir. Reporter: His attorney saying only this -- He is devastated. He is sincerely sorry. Reporter: And with that, the judge handed down five life sentences without parol. This is perhaps the most inhumane and vicious crime that I have handled out of the thousands of cases that I have seen. And kayna Whitworth is live with us in Colorado. And kayna, the parents of the pregnant wife that was killed, they did not want the death penalty? Reporter: David, that's true. They don't believe in it. But it was a horrific day in court as they learned about their granddaughters' final moments. They now know that Bella was found in an oil-soaked pajama top, pink with hearts and butterflies on it. And Celeste wearing a pink and black top. It was so hard to hear, David. This is an impossible story all the way around. Kayna, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.