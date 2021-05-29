Transcript for Man recovering after grizzly bear attack

We turn to Yellowstone National Park and another grizzly bear attack a hiker recovering now. After encountering what he thinks worked to grizzly bears officials now urging caution reminding visitors to keep their distance. Here's ABC's arrange shop. Tonight hikers at Yellowstone National Park on high alert after a man was mold by a grizzly bear. Authorities state of 39 year old victim suffered serious injuries but was able to hike out of the beaver ponds trail alone. There have been several terrifying encounters in the past few weeks frank capturing a bear charging two words a woman and suddenly turning around. Park officials deny trying to track the woman down to speak to her. And just last month a bear attacked and killed a back country fishing guide right outside the park. Biologist Barry Gilbert is one of the most prominent survivors of a Yellowstone bear attack he lost his I permit for decades ago. Grizzly charged that many. How low down growing and terribly and she cop beat and basically torment faceoff. Wildlife experts would this invites. People in his state safe. The number one thing is don't hike alone had carefree with you know how to use it make lots of noise and be aware of your surroundings. They're closed about a dozen bear attacks in North America every year about one Yellowstone National Park. The big dump off that a person hiking alone. With two important reminder Serena thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.