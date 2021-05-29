-
Now Playing: Black bear attempts to open trash can
-
Now Playing: Bear eats from bird feeder outside Maine home
-
Now Playing: Millions traveling for Memorial Day weekend
-
Now Playing: Remarkable toddler stuns adults with her brilliance
-
Now Playing: Air fares reach pre-pandemic highs
-
Now Playing: Eric Riddick, who served 29 years for crime he didn't commit, fights to clear name
-
Now Playing: US COVID-19 cases down 70% in last 6 weeks
-
Now Playing: Summer blockbusters return as movie theaters reopen
-
Now Playing: Harris delivers US Naval Academy commencement speech
-
Now Playing: Eric Riddick released from prison after being wrongfully convicted 29 years ago
-
Now Playing: Cristhian Bahena Rivera found guilty in 2018 murder of Mollie Tibbets
-
Now Playing: Couple of 62 years reunited for 1st time in months
-
Now Playing: 3 Washington police officers face criminal charges
-
Now Playing: Microsoft announces cyberattack on US international aid agency
-
Now Playing: Investigators release new details in San Jose mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Senate Republicans block Capitol riots commission
-
Now Playing: Gas prices hit a 7-year high as Memorial Day travel begins
-
Now Playing: 3 Washington police officers face criminal charges
-
Now Playing: Battle in Senate for Jan. 6 commission