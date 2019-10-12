Man rescued after falling into abandoned well

Firefighters in Ventura, Calif., lowered ropes to try to keep him from sinking deeper into the mud; he was not badly hurt and reunited with his family.
0:12 | 12/10/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Man rescued after falling into abandoned well
To be index of other news the well rescue in Simi Valley, California tonight a man fallen about twenty feet down an abandoned well firefighters using ropes to keep him sinking deeper. Pulling him free he is awake and alert tonight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

