-
Now Playing: 1-year-old shot, killed in Brooklyn
-
Now Playing: Virginia man files trademarks for DC NFL team names
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus cases surge in Texas
-
Now Playing: Touching video shows 90-year-old man saying final goodbyes to wife with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Doctor concerned about surging COVID-19 cases in young people
-
Now Playing: Double amputee, 5, raises over $1 million
-
Now Playing: ‘Rosie the Riveter’ back on the job to make face masks to stop spread of COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Extreme heat and severe weather expected through weekend
-
Now Playing: Personal assistant arrested in murder of tech CEO in New York City
-
Now Playing: Former female employees of Washington, DC, football team allege sexual harassment
-
Now Playing: 3 men charged with murder of Ahmaud Arbery plead not guilty
-
Now Playing: California schools ordered to remain closed
-
Now Playing: Fire debris floods channel in Arizona
-
Now Playing: Ahmaud Arbery's mother makes emotional appeal to judge
-
Now Playing: Latest developments
-
Now Playing: Tourism industry hit hard in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Rising cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Antiques owner gives piano to student after viral 'Don't Stop Believin' performance
-
Now Playing: 75 years after the 1st atomic bomb