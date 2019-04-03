Massive avalanche in Colorado

The avalanche rolled over vehicles on the I-70 highway, forcing it be shut down.
0:13 | 03/04/19

Transcript for Massive avalanche in Colorado
Massive avalanche in Colorado still barreling down the mountain in the ten mile canyon the avalanche plastic vehicles on I seventy. Forcing the high would've shut down police say all the vehicles made it out. And no one was hurt credible there.

