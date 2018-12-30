Massive gas explosion in eastern Russia

More
It took the ski patrol over two hours to get everybody to safety.
0:16 | 12/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive gas explosion in eastern Russia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60097307,"title":"Massive gas explosion in eastern Russia","duration":"0:16","description":"It took the ski patrol over two hours to get everybody to safety.","url":"/WNT/video/massive-gas-explosion-eastern-russia-60097307","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.