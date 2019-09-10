Transcript for Matt Lauer denies sexual assault allegation as accuser comes forward

New allegations against former today show host Matt Lauer tonight a woman has reportedly described to Ronan Ferrell an alleged sexual assault. Map lower responding tonight and so was NBC here's Lindsey Davis. For the first time one of metal hours accusers has reportedly come forward to describe the sexual assault by the former today show anchor this is. Shocking and appalling this morning his former colleagues reacted to the explosive claims. There are not allegations of an affair there are allegations of a crime. And I think that's shocking to all of us here Variety Magazine obtained excerpts of the new book catching killed by Ronan Farrow. According to variety of former NBC news producer. Says issel took place at the 2014. Sochi Olympics while she was working for anchor Meredith Vieira she reportedly told Farrell that one night after drinks in Sochi with lauer and Vieira. She went up two hours hotel room where she says he pushed -- under the bed flipping her over. And forced her into a sex act she says she wept silently in to a pillow. According to excerpts obtained by variety the producer told Farrell I was too drunk to consent it was non consensual in and I said multiple times I didn't want to. She tells Farrow that back in New York she went on to have more consensual sexual encounters with lauer. And later told colleagues and superiors at NBC. But she claims nothing happened until she told Vieira who urged her to go to human resource is with a lawyer and did today show later announced lauer was fired. As I'm sure you can imagine we are devastated and we are still processing. But tonight when Howard denies these latest allegations in a letter saying he could remain silent no more. Calling it an extra marital affair that was completely consensual. He claims it on that night in Sochi she certainly did not cry. She was a fully enthusiastic and willing partner adding the producer hugged him when she left the hotel room. He says when he affair ended the woman tried to rekindle it. Adding because a my infidelity I have brought more pain and embarrassment to my family than most people can ever begin to understand they've been through hell. I've asked for their forgiveness taken responsibility. For what I did do wrong. Today NBC news released a statement saying that hours conduct was appalling horrific and reprehensible. As we said at the time that's why he was fired within 24 hours of us first learning. Of that complaint David Lindsey Davis tonight thank you Lindsey.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.