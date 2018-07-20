McDonald's salads blamed for sickening at least 163 in 10 states

More
The FDA said it believes the lettuce is contaminated; the chain has stopped selling the salads in 14 states.
0:13 | 07/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for McDonald's salads blamed for sickening at least 163 in 10 states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56723893,"title":"McDonald's salads blamed for sickening at least 163 in 10 states","duration":"0:13","description":"The FDA said it believes the lettuce is contaminated; the chain has stopped selling the salads in 14 states.","url":"/WNT/video/mcdonalds-salads-blamed-sickening-163-10-states-56723893","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.