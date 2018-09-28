Transcript for Media mogul Ted Turner, 79, reveals battle with Lewy body dementia

Ted Turner has revealed a very personal battle to 79 year old CNN founder telling CBS that he is fighting the progressive brain disorder Louis body dementia. That's what Robin Williams faced turner acknowledging issues with his memory saying he didn't once think about running for president when he was married. Jane Fonda.

