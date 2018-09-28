Media mogul Ted Turner, 79, reveals battle with Lewy body dementia

He said during an interview that he once considered running for president when he was married to Jane Fonda.
0:16 | 09/28/18

Transcript for Media mogul Ted Turner, 79, reveals battle with Lewy body dementia
Ted Turner has revealed a very personal battle to 79 year old CNN founder telling CBS that he is fighting the progressive brain disorder Louis body dementia. That's what Robin Williams faced turner acknowledging issues with his memory saying he didn't once think about running for president when he was married. Jane Fonda.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

