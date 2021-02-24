5 members of ERCOT’s board of directors resign after Texas blackouts

The company that manages 90% of the energy grid in Texas came under fire after massive blackouts. Some Texas residents filed a class-action lawsuit against the agency.
1:11 | 02/24/21

