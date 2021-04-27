3 men who killed Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on hate crime charges

A federal jury found Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty on all counts in the Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case. The jury deliberated for less than four hours.

