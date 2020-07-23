Michael Cohen will move back to home confinement

More
A judge ruled the Justice Department abruptly sent Cohen back to prison as retaliation for a book he wrote about President Trump.
0:16 | 07/23/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Michael Cohen will move back to home confinement

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:16","description":"A judge ruled the Justice Department abruptly sent Cohen back to prison as retaliation for a book he wrote about President Trump.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71951807","title":"Michael Cohen will move back to home confinement","url":"/WNT/video/michael-cohen-move-back-home-confinement-71951807"}