Transcript for More than a mile and a half of fencing placed outside White House

Now to the white house, and another prominent Republican is speak out against president trump and his re-election. At the same time, civil rights icon and Georgia congressman John Lewis visiting the black lives matter mural that has been painted. This comes as we learn new details about the discussions inside the west wing about deploying the military on American streets. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, one of the nation's most prominent Republicans saying flat-out he's voting for Joe Biden, encouraging other members of his party to consider their choice. I think he has been not an effective president. He lies all the time. Reporter: Former secretary of state Colin Powell hasn't endorsed the GOP nominee in the last three presidential elections either. But he now joins a chorus of retired admirals and generals questioning the leadership of the commander in chief, including his own former chief of staff. I think we need to look harder at who we elect. Reporter: The former brass alarmed by the president's call to deploy the military against citizens. You have to dominate the streets. You can't let what's happening happen. It's called dominate the streets. Reporter: The National Guard flooding the capital in the wake of protests. A senior U.S official telling ABC news during a heated west wing conversation Monday, the president demanded 10,000 troops on American streets. The secretary of defense, the chairman of the joint chiefs, and attorney general William Barr pushed back. I think our position was common, which was that they should only be deployed if -- as a last resort. Reporter: Army secretary Ryan Mccarthy telling reporters, quote, "We came right up to the edge of bringing active troops here." We were there as park police began forcibly removing the largely peaceful group gathered in Lafayette square. Barr saw it differently. The park police was facing what they considered to be a very rowdy and noncompliant and there were projectiles being hurled at the police. Rachel, D.C. Has seen its largest demonstration this weekend, but it has remained peaceful. Reporter: That's right. Thousands marched here but no one was arrested. President trump giving the okay for the National Guard to withdraw from the city. But the white house is still almost completely covered with fencing. Tom? Rachel, thank you. Next to the ongoing coronavirus threat.

